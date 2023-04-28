His voice rumbling with that home-grown, old-fashioned passion for country with a little bit of grunge rock twang, Aaron Lewis is coming to Billings on his Acoustic Tour May 7, 2023.

Lewis has recorded with the great George Jones, Willie Nelson, Vince Gill, and many other classic country stars you'd recognize.

Pepper Entertainment calls Lewis a 'workingman's country star' for putting out his latest album Frayed At Both Ends. Lately, Lewis has been touring the east coast and was most recently in Connecticut, with some fans calling it "the best show that I've seen in years".

His hit, "Am I The Only One" stands out on YouTube with over 9 million views.

It's a tribute to the hardworking first responders, military, and public servants who keep our country together. Through his lyrics, Lewis wonders if he's the "only one" who still believes in the Red, White, and Blue.

Credit: Aaron Lewis via YouTube Credit: Aaron Lewis via YouTube loading...

Billings, you can see him live this May for FREE by winning tickets on Cat Country 102.9!

We're giving away 5 pairs of tickets between May 1-4 so you can get set to see Lewis play live Sunday, May 7th at the First Interstate Arena. Enter below!

If you're gonna buy tickets, they start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and are on sale now at metrapark.com, pepperentertainment.com, and the MetraPark box office.

About Pepper Entertainment:

Established in July of 2006, Pepper (PE) is based in Sioux Falls, SD. As one of the fastest scaling, independent promotions company in the Midwest, PE, collectively, exceeds 25 years of experience spanning a broad scope of industry specialties, such as; Live Promotions, Corporate & Private Event Talent Buying, Club & Performing Art Center Programming & Media & Marketing Services. Pepper currently ranks 27th of Top 100 Worldwide Promoters according to Pollstar Magazine and was nominated in 2020 as Promoter of The Year by The Academy of Country Music Awards. Pepper holds offices in Sioux Falls, SD, Minneapolis, MN and Boise, ID.