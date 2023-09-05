30 Guns In 30 Days Winners

Get our free mobile app

You have a chance to Win A Gun every day until the end of September on Cat Country 102.9. We are doing our annual 30 Guns In 30 Days Giveaway supporting the Billings Firefighters Benevolent Fund. Tickets are available while supplies last at Scheels in Shiloh Crossing.

Listen to Cat Country 102.9 on weekday mornings between 5:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. when the daily drawing happens. Saturday and Sunday's winners will be drawn the following Monday morning.

Here is the updated list of daily winners:

September 1: Mossberg Patriot Pkg Winner: Steven Cook, Laurel

September 2: Browning X-Bolt Speed Ovix Winner: Lauren Hafer , Bozeman

September 3: Beretta A300 Ultima Winner: Katrina Welsh, Laurel

September 4: Smith & Wesson MP9 Shield EZ Winner: Wyatt Kueker, Billings

September 5: Winchester SXP Black Shadow 12 GA Winner: Russ Mason, Lewistown

September 6: Henry Golden Boy 22 LR Winner: Dana Bishop, Billings