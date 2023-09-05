30 Guns In 30 Days Winners
You have a chance to Win A Gun every day until the end of September on Cat Country 102.9. We are doing our annual 30 Guns In 30 Days Giveaway supporting the Billings Firefighters Benevolent Fund. Tickets are available while supplies last at Scheels in Shiloh Crossing.
Listen to Cat Country 102.9 on weekday mornings between 5:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. when the daily drawing happens. Saturday and Sunday's winners will be drawn the following Monday morning.
Here is the updated list of daily winners:
- September 1: Mossberg Patriot Pkg Winner: Steven Cook, Laurel
- September 2: Browning X-Bolt Speed Ovix Winner: Lauren Hafer, Bozeman
- September 3: Beretta A300 Ultima Winner: Katrina Welsh, Laurel
- September 4: Smith & Wesson MP9 Shield EZ Winner: Wyatt Kueker, Billings
- September 5: Winchester SXP Black Shadow 12 GA Winner: Russ Mason, Lewistown
- September 6: Henry Golden Boy 22 LR Winner: Dana Bishop, Billings