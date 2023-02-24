WIN TIX BEFORE YOU BUY: Country Music Star Ian Munsick Rocking Billings in May

The First Interstate Arena will be rocking on May 4th with Ian Munsick!

Get our free mobile app

When are tickets on sale?

You can grab your ticket to Ian on MetraPark's website! Click the button below for details on the concert.

But you can win 'em before you think about buying 'em!!

Keep scrolling to find out how to enter.

Who is Ian Munsick?

Munsick, a Wyoming native, has made a name for himself in the country music scene with his unique blend of traditional country and modern influences. His debut EP was released in 2017 and followed with "Coyote Cry" in 2021.

Breathing fresh Rocky Mountain air into the Nashville music scene, Ian Munsick is pioneering a new brand of country. The Wyoming-born singer/songwriter’s upbringing was a mix of working the ranch and working crowds.

Munsick's live shows are known for their high energy and dynamic performances. He is known for engaging with his audience, and his shows are always a crowd-pleaser.

Since signing in 2020 with a major label, he has accumulated more than 300 million global streams as well as accolades from Spotify (“Hot Country Artist to Watch”), MusicRow magazine (“Next Big Thing”), and more.

The recent releases of “Long Live Cowgirls” (with Cody Johnson), “More Than Me,” and “Horses & Weed” are ushering in the next chapter of his musical saga… and fans are finding that, with Ian Munsick, the western country is reborn.

Fans in the Billings area are in for a treat as Munsick takes the stage at the First Interstate Arena. The show is sure to be an unforgettable experience for all in attendance.

Every Montana Restaurant That Has Been Featured on Food Network It's always awesome to see something from your hometown or state on TV. When Food Network comes to town, Montanans are ready. These restaurants have been featured.

Food Map of Montana Some of the best spots to travel in Montana just to eat!