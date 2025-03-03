Country Superstar Scotty McCreery is Coming to Billings
Scotty McCreery is coming to the Alberta Bair Theater!
Country music’s golden boy is back—and he’s bringing his signature vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and undeniable star power to Billings on Saturday, August 2nd, 2025.
Scotty McCreery stole America’s heart when he won American Idol at just 17 years old and has been making history ever since. Now 31, the North Carolina native has cemented himself as a country music powerhouse, with six No. 1 hits and over 4 million albums sold.
Fans can expect an unforgettable night at the stunning Alberta Bair Theater in Billings when McCreery takes the stage. Named after local arts patron Alberta Bair, this venue is one of my favorites and has been dazzling audiences since 1931. It’s the perfect setting for a night of soaring country anthems and raw, emotional storytelling.
Tickets for Scotty McCreery go on sale Friday, March 7th at 10 am at Pub Station Presents, the Alberta Bair Theater Box Office at 2801 3rd Ave N, or by calling 406-256-6052.
A talented singer and dad.
McCreery’s latest album, Rise & Fall, showcases his growth as an artist and a man. With hit singles like "Cab in a Solo" and "Fall of Summer," the album captures the highs and lows of love, life, and fatherhood—something McCreery now knows firsthand. Since marrying his high school sweetheart Gabi in 2018, the singer has embraced family life, welcoming their first son, Avery, in 2022.
McCreery’s accolades don’t stop there. With multiple Platinum-certified hits, CMT and ACM awards, and a recent induction into the Grand Ole Opry (thanks to none other than Garth Brooks!), his reign in country music is far from over.
Don’t miss your chance to see McCreery at the Alberta Bair Theater on August 2nd. We'll be there.
