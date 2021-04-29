Over the past month, the Cat Country 102.9 'Cash Cow' has been giving away lots of free money, so now you'll need a safe place to keep all your winnings and valuables!

Beginning Monday (May 3), we're giving you the chance to win a new Liberty Safe from First National Pawn, valued at over $1,000. All you need to do, is Crack The Code.

Here's how to play 'Crack The Code' with First National Pawn on Cat Country 102.9:

Listen weekdays at 8am when The Breakfast Flakes reveal clues to the Liberty safe code, and give specific times to listen later in the day when you can try and Crack The Code.

Every weekday from 9am-5pm, we'll have multiple chances to Crack The Code, and if your guess is wrong, we'll let you know if that number was TOO HIGH or TOO LOW to help you narrow it down. So the more code guesses you keep track of, the better chance you have to win!

Download the Cat Country 102.9 mobile app, because we'll be sending more clues to 'Crack The Code' and bonus plays to win the Liberty Safe from First National Pawn.

First National Pawn has 9 locations across Montana and Idaho, with 2 locations in Billings at 1313 Broadwater Avenue, and in the Heights at 635 Wicks Lane. First National Pawn also has a Laurel location at 13 Colorado Avenue.

First National Pawn will accept “anything of value” either as an outright purchase or we can arrange to hold the item for the original customer at a slight service charge. Over the years, our customers have repurchased their items, as well as finding wonderful bargains on items others have left with us. Satisfied customers like those have helped us grow into one of the West’s most successful chain of pawn shops.

