Creating the Ultimate Bar: No Games, Just Great Food!

On a lighter note, let's build the perfect bar today. We were talking this morning about a bar that was for sale, and I mentioned how everybody thinks they could run a bar better than the people who actually own and operate the one they're sitting in.

For the purpose of this article, we want our bar/restaurant to be family-friendly, and it's located in a small town along the route for the poker runs that the bikers do.

We will have awesome pizza, and that pizza will be cheap. Since we will have a kitchen, we will serve a decent-sized lunch and dinner menu. Our steaks and burgers will come from local producers. No pool table, no dart boards, and we won't be needing any video games since kids can play them on their phones these days.

TVs, and lots of them. If you've got a full house on a Sunday afternoon, you'll be able to see football, baseball, golf, and NASCAR all at our bar.

Now, for what I believe to be the hardest part of being successful, not just in the bar/restaurant business but in any business where you hire people, is hiring good people. They are hard to find and hard to keep.

I know that the places where I go to eat and drink, I pick the places where I like the people. And if some of those people leave, I tend to go to other places where I like those people.

One thing that's gonna hurt my bar a little bit is that I'll be closing at 8. Sorry. I gotta be on the air tomorrow at 5.