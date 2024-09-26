From Fire to Fresh Start: How You Can Support a Local Family

I was contacted last night by a lady who is attempting to help a family from Laurel who lost everything in a fire.

They have four kids who all need clothing. They have a 10-year-old boy, twins (one boy, one girl) who are 1 1/2, and a 5-month-old daughter. It’s been my experience that people who have had kids tend to hold onto their kids’ clothes for a long time.

I don’t know what the parents’ needs are, but I’ll let you know when I find out.

A nice lady named Patti is organizing all of this. If you’ve got something to give, you can call her at 406-696-8589. If there’s no answer, please leave a message.

I would venture to guess that we’ll soon see a GoFundMe page, and more folks can get involved that way.

I can’t imagine losing everything you own and having to start over from scratch. I’ve never had a fire, but I’ve had a couple of floods. By comparison, floods are just inconvenient. You maybe have to replace some carpet, drywall, and a few things that were stored on lower shelves. The good news is that those floods taught me not to put things like a case of toilet paper on the low shelves. Once you’ve had a flood, it changes how things get stacked on shelves in the basement. Trust me.

So again, the phone number to help is 406-696-8589.