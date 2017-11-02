Do You Sneak Food Into The Movie Theater?

Come one..... we've all done it. Right? Or am I the only one?

Sometimes you just want snacks that aren't for sale!! For years I was obsessed with French Onion Sunchips and that's all I wanted to watch movies with... no popcorn, candy or soda. Just Sunchips. It is technically against the rules - yes. But I did it anyway! However, my conscience now points morally North so I just can't lol Plus, I live for movie theater popcorn and I will pay $13 for the jumbo tub (and not share)!

So, do you sneak food in?