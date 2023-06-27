Mark Wilson on Tom Cruise’s Iconic Acting History

Paul had the story this morning about the Dubai premiere of Tom Cruise's last installment of the Mission Impossible franchise. Spoiler alert... Mission Impossible, Dead Reckoning is TWO movies. One is to be released this year. And the second part next year. Kind of like they did with the last Harry Potter movie. That could have been one movie, but hey, money.

So, I looked up Tom Cruise's list of movies that he's been in. And it looks like I've seen about half of them. I loved Risky Business because I could relate to it. (the angst of that age, not the part where I run a brothel out of my parents' house).

I loved Top Gun. In fact, I might be able to do every line from it. Just turn the sound down and I'll do the rest. He was also great as Jack Reacher. Even though he's a foot shorter than the character in the books.

2019 Comic-Con International - Tom Cruise Makes Surprise Appearance For "Top Gun: Maverick"

His version of the Mummy I didn't particularly care for. But I don't like all of anybody's movies.

He was great in American Made. And one of my all-time favorite movie characters was Tom playing Les Grossman in Tropic Thunder.

He starred in Far & Away which was filmed partially in Billings in 1991. And it's kind of funny that I don't recall anybody running into him and his wife off the set. I had heard that he and Emilio Estevez went skydiving together, but that was about it.

Anyway, Mission Impossible. I'm a fan.