Dog House Parade At The Montana Pavilion Is Here! Final Details.

The Dog House Parade is here, It's time for The Dog House parade is this weekend. The Gala and auction are tomorrow October 30th.

For all of you who are coming to the sold-out Gala, you do not need to show receipts or any printed tickets. We have all of your names and businesses on a reservation list. Just stop at the podium by the entrance to the pavilion and we will have our hostesses seat you.

The social hour starts at five with great appetizers. The main dinner will start at about 6 with the auction to follow, We estimate that it will be around 7;30. The entire public is invited to take part in the auction and we also invite everyone to the public viewing Saturday morning 10 - 3 at the Montana Pavilion. Admission is FREE.

While you are there pick up a ballot at the door and be sure to vote for your favorites. At the Gala that night we will be announcing the winners including the most prestigious Best of Show award.

Get our free mobile app

Dog houses can be dropped off today until 5 pm or so. If you can't do it today we would like them no later than 9 am tomorrow so it does not interfere with the public viewing.

This is a fundraiser for the Yellowstone Valley Animal shelter so bring your cash and let's have a bunch of fun. Watch for pictures and updates on our Cat Country website and Facebook page.

Thanks to all the people who built houses and helped with all avenues of this event your generosity will not be forgotten when we hit the air on Monday morning. See you at the Parade.

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies