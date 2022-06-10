Now that school is out for everyone it's time for those who are interested to apply for our Emily Pennington scholarship.

It's inspired by the Pennington's story, which most of us had been following in town: Emily Pennington, diagnosed with Down Syndrome and other health issues that disrupted a traditional schooling timeline, was struggling to complete her Billings Public School education because of an age-out policy in District Two.

Luckily, she is able to graduate with her classmates now as the district changed the policy to allow students up to age 20 to graduate. So, the scholarship is created in her name.

Mark and I will award a $1,000 scholarship to any student, high school or college-bound, who has also struggled with a disability or handicap. We want to be a part of their successful pursuit of future education.

Just drop us a quick e-mail describing your son or daughter and their wishes for school and we'll announce a winner before Summer's end.

Good luck.

On another note, I'm also working on an idea for our Parade celebration that we started last fall. Because of the great success we had with our Dog House Parade, we would like to do another event and gala this Fall.

Dog House created by Alpha House Credit: Sue Knaub loading...

We would pick a different charity to benefit this time to spread the love out a little bit. I'm thinking about The Wood Parade. Everything that would be up for auction would be made with wood.

See Photos From the Dog House Parade

Hardware and accessories would be allowed and it would have to be able to fit in the back of a pickup. Other than that it could be anything, furniture clocks, carvings, bird houses, cabinets, anything that you could make with wood. The options are endless and everyone could find something to bid on.

I'm just putting the feelers out to see if anyone is interested. Let us know and we can start planning.

Have a great weekend and we'll see ya Monday at 5 a.m.