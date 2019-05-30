Don’t Be Ashamed If You’ve Got a Veteran License Plate

While visiting my dad over the weekend I couldn't help noticing his license plate. I think all military members should proudly display some sign of their service to their country. Some people in this country would look at as if you were some sort of wacko. I look it at it as a sign of courage and love for your country. Never be ashamed of the time you sacrificed for your country. In fact, your license plate should be free, it's the least we could do.