Downtown Billings Cancels “Alive After 5″

Live music has been silenced on Thursday evenings in downtown this summer, with the cancellation of the Alive After 5 concert series.

The Downtown Billings Alliance made the announcement on their Facebook page saying, "We are NOT excited to share this news!" The series of live concerts, in different locations around Downtown Billings, was scheduled to run from June 11 through July 30.

A post on the Alive After 5 Facebook page said, "As soon as we can, we'll bring the music and the fun back to the streets of downtown Billings."

A couple weeks ago another annual downtown music event, Magic City Blues Fest, cancelled their event planned for late July. While according to their Facebook page, Yellowstone County Farmers Market will begin their season around Skypoint in downtown Billings on Saturday, July 18.

On June 1, Governor Bullock announced Phase 2 of Montana's reopening plan will begin. Under this phase, event attendance is limited to 50 people "unless physical distancing can be maintained throughout the event."

According to a press release from RiverStone Health, event planners should be considering the following safety guidelines for upcoming gatherings:

Number of people attending.

Spacing of seating and tables.

Whether food and drinks will be served and how they will be served.

What activities are planned.

Sanitation before, during and after the event, including hand washing or hand sanitizing stations.

Communicating in advance with guests and participants to stay home if they are ill and to respect physical distancing if they attend.

Training paid and volunteer staff on proper hygiene and distancing.

RiverStone Health has provided a brief form that event planners and organizers can fill out to assist in making their gathering safer. CLICK HERE to access the Guidance for Event Planning form.