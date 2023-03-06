We want to send you and a guest to Napa Valley, California for “Live In The Vineyard Goes Country” featuring Jake Owen and some of Country Music’s newest stars in an intimate setting.

Here's what you could win:

Two VIP passes to Live in the Vineyard Goes Country April 25-27 in stunning Napa Valley, California

April 25-27 in stunning Napa Valley, California Roundtrip airfare for two to California

Two-night hotel stay

$500 in spending money

How do you get in to win this once-in-a-lifetime experience?

Listen for the codes you need to enter below on weekdays starting Monday, March 6 through Friday, March 17. You can also gain additional entries by following the prompts to get social with us.

*This is a multi-market promotion open to those 21 and older. One winner will be selected on Monday, March 20. Prize is provided by Live in the Vineyard Goes Country and Visit Napa Valley.*

PICTURES: See Inside Kenny Rogers' Staggering California Estate Kenny Rogers developed a taste for fine living early in his success. His ultra-lavish mansion in Bel Air, Calif., an estate called Lionsgate, was opulent even by celebrity standards. The 11-bedroom, 17-bathroom home totals 23,988 square feet of space, and it sits on 1.63 acres of some of the most expensive real estate in California.

The lavish interior includes a master suite that encompasses more than 3,000 square feet, three separate living rooms, seven fireplaces, a billiards room, a formal study, a private 12-seat theater with leather seats, a climate-controlled wine room that opens onto a saltwater pool, three steam showers and a large dry sauna. The property also features an outdoor glass elevator that leads to a large ballroom party space with an attached guest suite and a professional-sized gym.

The exterior of the house is just as lavish, including an outdoor living area with heated floors and a fully equipped bar, a tennis court with stadium lighting and a viewing area, a hot tub and extensive landscaping. Realtor.com calls Lionsgate the "most prestigious luxury estate" in Bel Air, boasting "possibly the best views in Los Angeles."

According to Business Insider , Rogers purchased the estate in the 1970s, and he added the lions to the gate and christened the home Lionsgate. He sold it in 1983 for $5.8 million, according to Variety , and the property most recently sold in 2015 for a staggering $46.25 million.