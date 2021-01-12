Driver Shares Video of 2 Black Wolves Running Along the Highway

Do you remember that fun time when a driver shared video of a couple of black wolves who were running along a highway? I do and it's gone viral once again.

I saw this one trending on BD News Alert (aka another WordPress page). It was a video captured a few years ago showing a couple of wolves really hauling down a Canadian highway. These big buys were moving.

Since it was first shared, it's been viewed over 1.2 million times. I can understand why. Some of the comments on the video are as good as the video itself:

Pete said "There’s an exhausted bicyclist another quarter of a mile down the road".

Stephen Arkland added "Imagine hitch hiking, turn around and see those coming up at you."

Those and so many other comments are true classics. Gotta love the internet doing commentary on wolf moments like this.