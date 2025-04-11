You Can Help Billings Homeless Enjoy an Easter Brunch

Easter is coming up quickly, and most of us who are hosting an Easter meal are penciling out our grocery lists and deciding between ham, prime rib, or seafood for our family get-together centerpiece. Others might be deciding which Billings restaurant or hotel they'll be visiting for mimosas, roast beef, and tasty side dishes on Sunday, April 20th.

Meanwhile, hundreds of less fortunate people in Billings are struggling just to stay alive. Montana Rescue Mission is providing an Easter Brunch this year for our homeless population. This warms my heart, as everyone - no matter their financial circumstances - deserves a special meal on Easter.

A recent post on Facebook from the Montana Rescue Mission shared what they need to help pull off this Easter Brunch for 300 homeless men, women, and children in Billings. Here's what they need.

Credit Canva Credit Canva loading...

Breakfast Items:

Scrambled Eggs – 600 eggs or 50–60 cartons

Ham Steaks – 200 lbs

Butter – Large quantity needed (for cooking & pancakes!)

Pancake Mix – 150 lbs

Sausage – 150 lbs

Bacon – 150 lbs

Boiled Eggs – 10 dozen (for kids to decorate)

Breakfast Potatoes

Canned Lima Beans – 150 lbs

White Country Gravy – 30 cans

Sides & Salads:

Fresh Green Salad – 34 heads of lettuce

Fruit Salad – 6 large cans

Desserts & Toppings:

Pies – 22 needed

Syrup (24 oz bottles) – 20

Whip Cream – 4 cases

Fruit Platters – 5–6 platters (for pancakes)

Misc. Ingredients:

Bell Peppers – 1 case

Onions – 1 case

Beverages:

Orange Juice (Powder) -20 gallons



Apple Juice (Powder) -20 gallons



Coffee – 40–50 lbs



Milk -20 gallons (for cooking only)

Volunteers are needed to help prepare and serve Easter Brunch.

Prep work is already underway in the kitchen at the Montana Rescue Mission, and they would love to have more help for the big day on April 20th. Servers, cooks, and friendly faces who want to help are encouraged to reach out to volunteercoordinator@billingslf.org for more info on volunteer staffing needs.

Graphic credit Montana Rescue Mission/Canva Graphic credit Montana Rescue Mission/Canva loading...

If you find it in your heart, please help make this Easter special for the homeless in Billings.

Check Out Montana's Best Ag Museum: The Huntley Project The Huntley Project Museum in south central Montana features a vast collection of artifacts and photographs showcasing farming and agriculture in the Yellowstone River Valley from the late 1800s to the 1960s. Gallery Credit: Michael Foth