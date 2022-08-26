Catch Up With the Flakes! What You Missed and What’s Coming Up

It's been another busy week here at the Cat and the farmer really stirred things up.

We had interviews about the Metra privatization investigation that was eye-opening.

We also have awarded another Flakes metal detector to Shepherd schools to help enhance their school security at that new facility they just built.

Had a great call this week from Emily Pennington's mom thanking us and you folks out there for helping her start her now senior year at West High. That may not have happened if the cream didn't rise to the top in Billings to change things.

We also awarded our first Emily Pennington scholarship to Deven Olmstead, a bright young man with autism who will be attending Montana State University Billings this fall. He's the oldest of five kids and three of the five have autism. He has a passion for weather and wants a career in meteorology. Like Emily, he wants to prove people wrong and show that people who have disabilities can still attend college and be successful. We're behind you all the way Deven, lead on.

Next week a big concert announcement is coming and we'll have tickets before you can buy them so listen in. Another conversation on Wednesday with people involved with Metra, then gearing up for the labor day holiday.

After that, the sought-after prize in radio will kick off with our Flakes trip qualifying kick-off party. We have over 140 people going and have two spots left. It could be you!

Thanks for all your continued support and we'll see ya here Monday at 5 a.m.

Put your money on Hawaii in the little league world series.