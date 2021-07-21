Fair Food! What You’ll Find At The Big Sky Country State Fair

mstroz

One of the best things about the Big Sky Country State Fair is the food. When fair organizers said that the fair was back better than ever, they weren't kidding.

The midway at the Big Sky Country State Fair this year has something for everything. Literally, everything from corn dogs to cupcakes. The fair also features local food vendors such as Miller Farm where you can chow down on a pork plate, a pulled pork sandwich, a bratwurst, a rib dinner, or a pork chop dinner. All of which are locally sourced in Livingston, Montana.

You can't enjoy the full Big Sky Country State Fair experience without exploring all of the great food options.

Here's a list of all of the food you'll find at the Big Sky Country State Fair this year. It's happening now through Sunday, July 25 at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.

Blue Moose BBQ - Tri-Tip Sandwiches, Trip Tip Steak Wrap, a Kid's Meal, and Lemonade.

High Plains Bourbon Chicken Skewers - Bourbon Chicken Skewers, Pork Chops on a Stick, Jasmine Rice Bowl, Steamed Vegetables, and Assorted Soft Drinks.

Ice Fire Snowcones - Shaved Ice, Licorice Ropes, and Trail Mix.

Fork and Spoon - Several different types of Mac and Cheese, Hamburgers, Cheeseburgers, and Hot Dogs.

Gallatin County 4-H - Burgers, Hot Dogs, Turkey Sandwiches, BLT, Chef Salad, and Breakfast.

Giovanni's - Italian Sausage Sandwiches, Sausage on a Stick, Cheesesteak Sandwiches, Steak Burger, Corn Dogs, and Chicken Tenders.

Miller Farm - Pork Plate, Pulled Pork Sandwiches, Bratwurst, Rib Dinner, and Pork Chop Dinner.

Funnel of Love - Funnel cakes, Elephant ears, and all kinds of fried goodies including Candy Bars, Oreos, Pop-tarts, Strawberries, Pickles, Boston Crème Rolls, Red Velvet Cupcakes, Bananas, and Peaches.

Mountain Fresh Italian Ice - Offering Italian Ice.

Huckin - Huckleberry Smoothies, Huckleberry Lemonade, Coffee, and Italian Sodas.

Carl's Corn Dogs - Hand-dipped Corn Dogs, Fried Pickles, Lemonade, Arnold Palmer.

Donut Bros - Mini donuts and snow cones

Young Life - Dippin' Dots.

Unicorn Kettle Corn - Kettle Corn.

Taste of Asia - Eggrolls, Potstickers, Noodles, Fried Rice, and more.

LA Casita Mexican Food - Enchiladas, Burritos, Fajitas, Nachos, Taco Salads, Tacos, and Cheese Cake.

Wende's Old Fashioned Ice Cream - Homemade Ice Cream.

Texas Twister - Offering the ever-favorite Fair drink, "The Texas Twister."

Just My Concession - Funnel cakes and Lemonade.

