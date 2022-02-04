Fire Breaks Out at Historic Grain Elevator in Downtown Belgrade

UPDATE: 1:17 PM - Heavy equipment works to gain access to hot spots and deep-seated fire. Active fire remains in the original silo.

UPDATE:12:41 PM - Hot spot flared up approximately 30 minutes ago. Crews flowed additional water and continue to monitor hot spots. Heavy equipment arriving on scene.

UPDATE: 12:00 PM - Central Valley crews remain on scene, and continue to monitor heat within the structure. Heavy equipment is on the way to the scene currently. And a fire investigation is underway.

UPDATE: 9:31 AM - Crews remain on scene with 2 master streams in place placing water on hot spots. Resources are utilizing a drone to survey the area and examine any hotspots. Crews have set up unified command set up outside of 210 Gallatin Farmers Avenue.

UPDATE: 8:57 AM - Crews remain in "defensive firefighting operations" as the incident continues.

Original story continues below:

Emergency crews are currently on scene battling a fire at a historic grain elevator in downtown Belgrade.

The commercial structure fire started just before 7:00 a.m on Friday morning. Crews from Central Valley Fire Department responded to the blaze and are currently on the scene with assistance from Bozeman Fire.

Get our free mobile app

The fire is located at 110 Northern Pacific Avenue in Belgrade at the Columbia Grain facility. The red building in the photo has been a landmark in downtown Belgrade since it was moved to its current location over 60 years ago. Unfortunately, it appears that the building is a total loss.

Thanks to Matt Tabner who sent us a video of the fire in Belgrade.

Rhonda Haney Gilbert, who owns a business in downtown Belgrade, sent us a few pictures of the fire shortly after it began Friday morning.

Photo Credit: Rhonda Haney Gilbert Photo Credit: Rhonda Haney Gilbert loading...

Residents are asked to avoid the area while crews work to contain the fire. Please stay out of the way of emergency vehicles. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. This is a developing story and more information will be shared when available.

How to Avoid Hitting a Deer While Driving in Montana We've got deer in the roads, streets, yards, fields - just about everywhere, all the time. Here's how to avoid hitting a deer while driving in Montana.