Want Ribs? Here Are 20 BBQ Restaurants in Montana To Check Out

Sometimes after a long week, you just want to sit down and destroy a big plate of comfort food, and for a lot of folks that are a good quality BBQ restaurant, and luckily here in Montana, we have quite a few spots to check out.

We have compiled a list of twenty BBQ restaurants across the great state of Montana where you can sit down and chow down on a great plate of whatever your heart desires. Ribs? You got it! Pulled Pork? Definitely. Burnt Ends? Hopefully, they aren't sold out by the time you get there but of course!

We have found BBQ restaurants that span in Montana from Whitefish to Bozeman to Malta to Missoula. There are plenty of high-quality BBQ restaurants that you can visit whenever you are out and about in Montana.

BBQ is a type of food that everyone loves and that can make you feel at home, even if you don't know how to cook BBQ, you can appreciate it. Luckily, I have visited many of these restaurants and can confirm that if you visit any of these places you could get a case of meat sweats. You think that might be bad but it just affirms the fact that you enjoyed your BBQ and you don't regret it.

Our personal choices that we would recommend are Notorious P.I.G. in Missoula(possibly the best name ever), Piggy Back BBQ in Whitefish, and Follow Yer' Nose BBQ in Emigrant. These places have consistently some of the best not only in Montana but with the general public as well. Enjoy!