A more than 40-degree swing is coming to the Magic City, with some forecasts predicting highs going from 105 degrees yesterday (Monday) to the upper 50s by tomorrow.

According to the current National Weather Service forecast, a cold front will move through Billings sometime between 5 PM and 7 PM MDT tonight (Tuesday 8/17), and will drop the temperature 15 to 20 degrees in an hour.

The heat advisory will expire at 8 PM tonight and the Red Flag Warning continues through midnight on Wednesday morning. Winds are expected to be "erratic" as they shift to the northwest when the cold front moves through, and gusts could hit up to 45 mph causing increased fire danger.

The National Weather Service forecast for Billings currently predicts a high temperature on Wednesday (8/17) at 62, Thursday will be 65, and 69 on Friday. The rest of the weekend will be in the mid to upper 70's, according to the N.W.S.

Along with the arrival of milder temperatures, there will also be an increased chance of precipitation through this upcoming weekend. Beginning tonight (Tuesday 8/17), there will be at least a 20 percent chance of rain every day through Monday, August 23.

According to the Weather Channel, temperatures in Billings will be closer to average all next week. With highs ranging from the upper 70s to mid-80s beginning Monday (8/23).

Air quality in Billings has also been a problem the past couple of days, with readings from the Billings / Lockwood air monitoring station reporting readings in the "Unhealthy" range on Monday (8/16).

The last reading at 3 PM MDT Tuesday (8/17) had air quality at Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. "Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected."

to see the current air quality report for Billings / Lockwood.

Photos: 2021 Crooked Creek Fire in Pryor Mountains, Montana "Wildland fire on public lands managed by the Custer Gallatin National Forest, 25 miles east of Bridger, Mont., in the Pryor Mountains near the southern border of the Crow Indian Reservation." (Photos by Colby K. Neal/BLM) - Bureau of Land Management Montana and Dakotas

