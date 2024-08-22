Montana’s Best-Kept Small Town Getaway Secret

A gal who used to wait on us at the Double Arrow Resort is having a birthday today, which got me thinking about Seeley Lake. That’s my favorite small-town getaway in Montana. A lot of folks like Red Lodge or Big Sky, but for me, if I get to pick, I'm going to Seeley Lake.

One of my best friends growing up has a cabin there, so I've spent a lot of time in the area. It seemed to me that not many people had heard about this great little town in the woods of western Montana—until the pandemic hit. These days, Seeley is a bustling little town with not enough restaurants.

Get our free mobile app

Something that always cracked me up about the town was the restaurant called Lindey's Prime Steak House. It’s actually a steak house, but the only kind of steak you can get is a sirloin. You can get a big one or a small one, but it's going to be a sirloin. Fortunately, they're very good.

The Double Arrow Resort also has a great restaurant and a golf course. The course is carved out of the forest and gives you multiple opportunities to get to some water, but it's a gorgeous place to play.

There are a couple of lakes in the area, so if you've got a boat, you’ve got options. There are also quite a few camping spots.

Coming from Missoula or Great Falls on MT 200, you just turn north at the big cow with all the bullet holes in it. (I wrote an article on it a few years back.)