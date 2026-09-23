Two Moon Park is getting a little makeover this week, although this one involves heavy machinery, chainsaws, and a whole lot less Russian olive and common buckthorn.

The park is closed to the public through September 30 while crews work throughout Two Moon Park. When I stopped by today to grab a couple of photos, the gates were locked.

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Two Moon Park, Billings, MT. Credit Michael Foth, TSM Two Moon Park, Billings, MT. Credit Michael Foth, TSM

There were several cars parked at the top of the hill; perhaps people were accessing the trail that runs across the top of the park? Anyway...

According to a notice from Two Moon Park's Facebook page (who knew that parks have social media?), the project will remove large stands of Russian olive and common buckthorn and prepare the ground so native plants can be reseeded.

Two Moon is a great place to walk a dog. Credit Michael Foth, TSM Two Moon is a great place to walk a dog. Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Cutting down trees might sound like an odd way to improve a park.

There's some important ecological reasoning behind the project. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks identifies invasive species as a continuing threat to native plants, wildlife habitat, and the recreational value of public lands.

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Two Moon Park - Credit Michael Foth, TSM Two Moon Park - Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Russian olive, in particular, isn't exactly a welcome guest in Montana's natural areas. FWP lists it as a "regulated Priority 3 plant," noting that it has the potential to cause significant negative impacts.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

The goal at Two Moon isn't simply to remove unwanted vegetation.

Once the invasive plants are cleared, the area will be reseeded with native species better suited to Montana's landscape and wildlife.

While Two Moon is temporarily off-limits, the City of Billings has plenty of other trails and parks to explore. For the next few days, maybe head to Four Dances instead?

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