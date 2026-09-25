My family loves dogs. Over the years, we've had (or currently own) a variety of breeds, including chocolate labs, a Frenchie-huaha, a Boston terrier, a bull-shihtz, a cane corso mix, a bulldog/boxer mix, and a miniature schnauzer.

For a time, we also homed two French bulldogs while my daughter was relocating.

Somewhat surprisingly, we've never had a wiener dog, which is curious because I love them. Those stubby little legs and quirky personalities crack me up.

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Kiran Ridley, Getty Images Kiran Ridley, Getty Images

Sure, they can be moody at times, but aren't we all?

I understand that dachshunds can have spine issues, and I know that they might have an undeserved reputation for being a bit snippy. I don't care. Someday, I will have a wiener dog, preferably a black-and-tan shorthair.

In the meantime...

Most of the action will occur in the dog park at Animal Lodge. Credit Michael Foth, TSM Most of the action will occur in the dog park at Animal Lodge. Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Come join the fun at the 6th annual Wiener Wednesday.

Organized by the Billings Dachshund Community, the 2026 Wiener Wednesday is September 30th from 5 to 7 PM at the Animal Lodge near Laurel at 1310 Allendale Rd (just east of the TA truck stop) at the East Laurel exit.

Run, you sassy little wieners, runnnn! Lennart Preiss, Getty Images Run, you sassy little wieners, runnnn! Lennart Preiss, Getty Images

Bring your wiener, or just come watch the action.

Wiener Wednesday is fun for dachshund owners and fans of the breed alike. Attendees can enjoy the following:

Wiener dog races

A wiener dog costume contest

Prizes

Food trucks, including Lil Red Wagon and Totally Whipped/Vampire Penguin

DJ Dan Nichols spinning tunes

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Bring a little extra cash, and you can join the 50/50 raffle to benefit the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter who will be joining the event this year to run the raffle. YVAS will also be making complimentary dog tags for your furry friends.

Meet The Adorable Pups Running in Sioux Falls Wiener Dog Races Only one will be crowned the 2026 Sioux Nation Pet Clinic Wiener Dog Race Champion. Which one of these cuties is going to win it all? 50 dogs are in the race this year. Let's meet some of the contestants! Gallery Credit: Christine Manika (TSM)