Fishing Closures and Restrictions For Rivers in SW Montana

Many rivers throughout southwest Montana have drought-related fishing restrictions and closures that went into effect on Wednesday, July 21.

Some rivers are under "Hoot Owl" fishing restrictions which prohibits fishing between 2:00 p.m - midnight. Fishing Closures have been issued for many rivers in southwest Montana. A fishing closure prohibits any type of fishing on the stretch of water specified.

Here's a list of rivers in southwest Montana including fishing restrictions and closures that are currently in effect as of July 21.

Gallatin River

From the mouth to Hwy 84 Crossing - An emergency fishing closure is in effect on portions of the Gallatin River from the mouth to Hwy 84 Crossing. Water temperatures on the Gallatin River at Logan, MT have exceeded 73 degrees for multiple consecutive days and flows have diminished to historic lows. This notice replaces previous restrictions implemented on July 1. These restrictions will remain in place until lifted by FWP when water temperatures do not exceed 70 degrees for three consecutive days, or until September 15.

East Gallatin River

From the confluence with the Gallatin River to Penwell Bridge Road - A full fishing closure is in effect for portions of the East Gallatin River from the confluence with the Gallatin River to Penwell Bridge Road. The water temperature on the East Gallatin River at Penwell Bridge was recorded at 81 degrees. The river will remain closed to fishing until lifted by FWP when daily maximum water temperatures do not exceed 70 degrees for three consecutive days and adequate flows are maintained, or until September 15.

From Penwell Bridge to the confluence of Bear Creek and Rocky Creek - A hoot-owl fishing restriction, which prohibits fishing each day between 2:00 p.m. and midnight, will be in effect on portions of the East Gallatin River from Penwell Bridge to the confluence of Bear Creek and Rocky Creek until further notice.

Jefferson River

Entire River - An emergency fishing closure is in effect for the entire Jefferson River. This notice replaces fishing restrictions implemented on June 28. This river section will remain closed to fishing until lifted by FWP administrative action or until September 15.

Madison River

For the entire Madison River from the mouth to the boundary with Yellowstone National Park - A hoot-owl fishing restriction, which prohibits fishing each day between 2:00 p.m. and midnight, will be in effect for the Madison River from the mouth to the boundary with Yellowstone National Park until further notice. This notice replaces restrictions implemented on the lower Madison on June 25. Restrictions do not include Ennis Lake, Quake Lake, or Hebgen Lake.

Missouri River

From the Town of Cascade Boat Ramp to Holter Dam - A hoot-owl fishing restriction, which prohibits fishing each day between 2 p.m. and midnight, will be in effect on portions of the Missouri River from the Town of Cascade Boat Ramp to Holter Dam until further notice.

Yellowstone River

From Hwy 212 Bridge in Laurel to Yellowstone National Park - A hoot-owl fishing restriction, which prohibits fishing each day between 2:00 p.m. and midnight, will be in effect on portions of the Yellowstone River from Hwy 212 Bridge in Laurel to Yellowstone National Park boundary.

