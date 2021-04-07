Six Free Things to do this Spring in Billings

You'll be hearing a lot about our free money contest for the next few weeks because free money is great. I mean, how awesome would it be to win $10,000? Pay some bills, take a vacation, spoil your kid or grandkids... the possibilities are endless. Make sure you are listening for those code words between 8 AM and 5 PM, M-F and enter them daily on our website or mobile app for your chance to win.

You know what's great though? It doesn't take a pile of cash to enjoy life. Oftentimes some of the better things don't cost anything. Now that spring has sprung, here are six things you could do this weekend to enjoy April in Montana that involve no (or very little) money.

Have a bonfire or fire pit with your family.

Turn off your phones, light a fire and drink some beers. If you don't have a fire pit, build one! Pinterest is full of inspiration, and many fire pits are easy to build.

Go fishing.

Make sure you've purchased your license for 2021 and head out to the river. Spring fishing is usually excellent before we get into run-off.

Work on the house/yard.

Grab a rake and get going on spring yard work. Your dog will thank you for picking up a winter's worth of dog crap too.

Go for a hike.

It's probably still pretty snowy in the high country, but other than a little mud, local spots like Sportsman's, Riverfront Park, Sundance Recreation Area, etc. are all great places to get some fresh air and hang with nature a bit.

Window shop real estate.

When I was a kid, sometimes we'd pile in the car after church and go for drives. My parents loved to window shop houses that were for sale. Even if you are not in the market to buy a new house, it's fun to look and dream. Get a list of homes that are for sale in Billings and drive-by.

Watch airplanes at the airport.

Hit a drive-thru or pick up something to-go, then park at that little parking area on top of the Rims and watch the planes come and go. Kids like it, or if it's just you and your spouse, make it a date and talk about all the places you'd like to travel.

If you have any other fun, free (or cheap) spring things to do, share them with us in the Comments!