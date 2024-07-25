Comic-Con: The Ultimate Geek Gathering

The big Comic-Con convention gets underway this week in San Diego. If you have listened to us for any length of time, you know I always stereotype the people who would go to this kind of thing. This year, they are expecting 130,000 fans through the doors. Actors, filmmakers, and comic book authors all attend this event. The comics and cartoons of today are very different from the ones we had as kids. In fact, I don't know anyone who reads the comics in the paper anymore. They were so popular at one time that the Sunday editions had a huge full-color comic page that people would fight over.

If you are one of the lucky ones who still have some old comic books, you might want to have them looked at because they could be your ticket to retirement. Some of the first editions from things like the Superman series or Spider-Man can be worth a fortune. I don't get it either, but people are always looking for them. The hot thing right now is the Marvel series of comics, but there are so many of them in circulation that they will probably never bring lottery-type money.

Anyway, if you are a 40-year-old living in your mom's basement drinking all of her grape soda, or a successful tech guru, either of whom might like comics, you might want to jump on a plane and head to California. You can have my spot. I'm sure if you find a collectible, the guys on Pawn Stars will buy it...

See ya tomorrow at 5.