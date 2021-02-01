‘Friends’ Inspired Coffee Shop Opens in Laurel

The vintage sign above the storefront may still read "Gene's Pharmacy," but the only stimulant you'll find inside the former neighborhood drugstore is caffeine. Main Street Perk (111 E Main St, Laurel) had their soft opening on Sunday (1/31), taking over the space that was most recently occupied by Harmony (a coffee shop and boutique). We stopped by to check it out.

Michael Foth ~ Townsquare Media Billings

The 90s sitcom 'Friends' ruled the ratings and pop culture. As part of NBC's must-see-tv lineup, everybody would talk about the show the next day. "Oh my gosh, can you believe what happened with Ross and Rachel?" Chandler, Monica, Joey, and Phoebe were like our, ahem, friends. The Rachel haircut is still unbelievably popular, 30-some years after the show, and who can forget the extra-sugary theme song from one-hit wonders, The Rembrandts? The clapping part... so good.

With a nod to the sitcoms fictional "Central Perk" coffee shop, Main Street Perk owner Misty Hull said she was excited to incorporate her love of 'Friends' into the concept

Michael Foth ~ Townsquare Media Billings

Funky knick-knacks and antiques cover the walls and an eclectic mix of fun old furniture make the roomy space feel comfortable and inviting.

Michael Foth ~ Townsquare Media

Hull said much of the decor came from her own collection, plus donations from friends and family. If you'd like to channel your inner Phoebe, there's even a guitar to bust out a rendition of 'Smelly Cat' while sipping your cup of joe.

Michael Foth ~ Townsquare Media Billings

Officially open on Wednesday (2/3), Main Street Perk hours are Monday - Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., closed on Sunday. Misty took a short break during the busy soft-opening to chat about the business, any challenges she's encountered, and what it's been like opening a new business during COVID-19. You can hear the interview below.