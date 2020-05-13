Frost Free Day And Tax Free Day

May 15th is frost-free day in Montana, the day when it should be safe for your garden, crops, flowers etc. We all know there are exceptions to the rule, the beet farmers can tell you that. The 15th is also around the time we reach Tax-free day. That means every penny you have made so far this year will go to pay your taxes. Finally, Friday you have a chance to start making money for yourself instead of the government. Shameful it takes that long and I fear it's only going to get worse. Have a great day and we'll meet again tomorrow with a special announcement.