Goofy Name, Great Dog: Billings’ Featured Adoptable Pet

It's Wet Nose Wednesday, and our featured pet from Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter this week is a real character. His name is.... wait for it... McDonald's Diet Coke. Pretty wacky, right? We're not sure who's in charge of naming stray pets at YVAS, but this name takes the cake.

Note: you can certainly change his name if you adopt him. Can you imagine calling for him at the dog park or yelling for him to come back if he sneaks through your gate? Maybe you could shorten it to Mac or something?

Trending: Billings Airport Will Be Adding A New United Airlines Flight

He's a good boy. Credit Michael Foth, TSM He's a good boy. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

He was reportedly abandoned in the Walmart parking lot.

McDonald's Diet Coke is a two-year-old Pit mix. He's quite handsome, with a shiny chocolate brown coat, and appears fit and trim. Derek Wulf, Humane Education Coordinator at YVAS said McDonald's Diet Coke was found as a stray in the Walmart parking lot.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM "Just give me the darn treat!" Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

He was not microchipped, nor did he have a collar tag ID. Per procedure, all strays are held at the shelter for two days before they hit the adoption floor, so owners have a chance to recover their pets. Sadly, nobody came forward to claim McDonald's Diet Coke and he's now ready for a loving forever home.

Get our free mobile app

attachment-3 loading...

This pup is a lot of fun. He's full of energy, knows how to sit on command, and loves treats and playtime. He could probably use a bit of leash training (he's a puller!), but otherwise McDonald's Diet Coke will make an awesome companion.

You can browse all of the pets currently available for adoption at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter HERE. Thank you, Shipton's Big R for supporting animal adoption in the Billings area.

LOOK: Do you know these 50 famous acronyms? This list from Stacker features a collection of the most common acronyms and their meanings. Popular abbreviations include establishments like ACLU, YMCA, ad the AARP. Gallery Credit: Rachel Cavanaugh