Headwaters Country Jam Cancelled, Returns in 2021

Another Montana music festival is having to cancel their annual event because of "current factors in play."

"Headwaters Country Jam will no longer be taking place this year." That was the announcement released today regarding Montana's largest music and camping festival near Three Forks, Montana.

The annual 3-day festival is held at The Bridge music venue and was originally planned for June 18, 19, and 20, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was postponed to August 20, 21 and 22 due.

Festival organizers were hopeful the Headwaters Country Jam would take place next month, but after recent weeks of increased COVID-19 cases in the state, there was no way to hold the event.

We always want to stay true to the core spirit of our events, and given the current factors at play, we didn't see a path forward to producing the Headwaters Country Jam you all know and love.

Headwaters Country Jam will now take place on August 19-21, 2021, according to the press release. For fans who have already ordered, or purchased their tickets for the August 20-22, 2020 dates will be given the option to roll them over to the 2021 festival, or get a refund. Emails will be sent out with more details about refunds to all those who bought tickets, according to the press release.

The annual music and camping festival draws thousands of fans, and takes place on the 159 acre 'The Bridge' music venue, that is the final resting ground for "the historic Sappington Bridge that once spanned the Jefferson River."

Kenny Chesney postponed his Chillaxification Tour stop in Bozeman to July 3, 2021, and the ND Country Fest announced their new dates of their festival are July 8-10, 2021.