It's time to get ready for another summer weekend of country music and camping under "The Bridge" in Three Forks with the announcement of the lineup for Headwaters Country Jam 2021.

Grab your cowboy hats and dust off those boots for three full days of country music's biggest stars on August 18, 19, 20 that takes place in the "beautiful setting of the rolling hills that make a natural outdoor amphitheater nearby the Jefferson River."

Enter to WIN your 3-Day Passes below to see all these amazing performances at Headwaters Country Jam 2021 in Three Forks, Montana:

Chris Janson on Friday, August 19 at Headwaters Country Jam

Lee Brice on Saturday, August 20 at Headwaters Country Jam

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band on Thursday, August 18 at Headwaters Country Jam

Granger Smith on Saturday, August 20 at Headwaters Country Jam

Craig Morgan on Friday, August 19 at Headwaters Country Jam

Hardy on Thursday, August 18 at Headwaters Country Jam

How do you get tickets for Headwaters Country Jam?

Tickets go on-sale Friday, December 17 at 10 am MDT and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

3-Day Admission, 3-Day VIP, Camping and Parking passes are available for Headwaters Country Jam.

ENTER TO WIN (2) 3-Day Passes for Montana's Biggest Country and Camping Festival!

