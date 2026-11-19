Say it ain't so. A candy bar that has been on store shelves since 1933 is beginning to disappear from candy racks in Montana. And when the remaining stock is gone, that will most likely be the end of the Salted Nut Roll.

Today, I stumbled upon a Minnesota Public Radio news story from earlier this summer that laid out the details about the end of Pearson's candy company, the St. Paul, MN, manufacturer of Salted Nut Rolls and other treats.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Goodbye, dear candybar friend.

The July 2026 article said that Pearson's might try to spin off some of its classics like Salted Nut Rolls, Nut Goodies, and the Bun Bar to a different company. A press release from the company in July said,

At this time, we’re looking to move certain key brands of Pearson's to a strategic partner and we’ll continue to explore all options to make these legacy products.

However, an editorial on November 7th in the Duluth News Tribune seems to indicate that it's truly over for the Salted Nut Roll. The factory closed on September 28th.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Blame private equity groups?

Private equity groups have a reputation for buying brands, cutting every cost possible, and running companies into the ground. This may be the case for Pearson's, according to the MPR story, quoting a former maintenance supervisor.

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He said a string of ownership changes over the last several years failed to maintain and update equipment at the plant, which employed 80 people.

Sorry, but Payday's just aren't the same. Credit Michael Foth, TSM Sorry, but Payday's just aren't the same. Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Salted Nut Rolls are one of my favorite candy bars.

My mom is really into health food, so when we were kids, candy bars were an incredibly rare treat. And my parents considered Salted Nut Rolls a slightly healthier option than most candy.

Packed with peanuts, at least you'd get 5 grams of protein to go with that delicious caramel coating and vanilla nougat center. Disregard the 300 mg of sodium, 20 grams of sugar, and 27 grams of carbs, haha.

As of 11/19, my local Town Pump still had boxes of Salted Nut Rolls in their candy bar section: the standard-sized bar and King Size bars. I bought one of each and will savor each chewy, salty, caramel-y bite. It might be the last.

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