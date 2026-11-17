Montana U.S. Senator Tim Sheehy is teaming up with a Democratic colleague to introduce legislation that would establish federal regulations for hemp-derived products, including CBD and other cannabinoid products.

Sheehy and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar announced the Hemp Guardrails Act on November 17, saying the bipartisan proposal aims to protect consumers, children, American farmers, and businesses while establishing rules for an industry that has grown considerably in recent years.

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Better than a broad federal ban?

The legislation comes amid ongoing debate over how the federal government should regulate hemp-derived products. The senators say their proposal offers an alternative to a broad federal ban that could affect businesses and consumers who rely on legally produced hemp products.

"We're taking a commonsense approach to this issue," Sheehy said in announcing the bill. He added that the legislation would target businesses selling potentially dangerous products without criminalizing farmers, veterans, and cancer patients who rely on lawful hemp products.

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What's Included in the Hemp Guardrails Act?

The proposal includes several significant restrictions on hemp-derived consumer products.

Among other things, the legislation would prohibit the sale, possession, and consumption of consumable hemp products by anyone under 21. It would also direct the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to establish stricter requirements for product testing, manufacturing, labeling, and child-resistant packaging.

The bill specifically targets products sometimes referred to as "gas station weed," including smokable hemp flower, raw floral hemp material, and hemp pre-rolls intended for inhalation.

It would also prohibit delta-8, delta-10, and THC-O products, along with synthetic cannabinoids. Marketing that imitates popular children's products or otherwise targets minors would be prohibited, too.

A hemp farm in Colorado. Getty Images A hemp farm in Colorado. Getty Images

What About Montana Hemp Farmers and Businesses?

The proposed legislation also addresses the agricultural and economic side of the hemp industry.

It would require consumable hemp products to be grown, processed, finished, and packaged in the United States. It also establishes a 1% total THC threshold for hemp cultivation, intended to prevent farmers from unintentionally running afoul of federal law.

According to the senators, the American hemp industry supports approximately 350,000 jobs and represents a $30 billion industry.

The legislation would preserve access to qualifying hemp-derived CBD products, strengthen FDA enforcement authority, and allow individual states to maintain stricter regulations if they choose.

Klobuchar said the goal is to protect children and consumers without threatening responsible businesses, farmers, and workers. The Hemp Guardrails Act has been introduced in the Senate. It would need to advance through Congress and receive presidential approval before becoming law.

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