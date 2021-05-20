Heavy Snow for Western Montana, Storms and Hail for Billings

After several days in the 70's and 80's, a big change is coming to Billings weather, but we won't be getting snow like the western half of the state. However, there is a chance for some severe Thunderstorms for Yellowstone County.

Billings Weather Forecast

According to the National Weather Service forecast, there are "isolated severe thunderstorms possible" for the Billings area, which the NWS expects to arrive between 4pm and 9pm MDT on Thursday (5/20).

While the potential for Tornadoes is considered "very low," the National Weather Service does say there could be up to quarter-sized hail, and wind gusts up to 60 mph with these storms.

Temperatures in Yellowstone County will also be cooler through the weekend, with highs on Friday (5/21) only expected to be in the upper-30's, and lows Friday night will be near freezing. Billings could get more than an inch of precipitation by Sunday night (5/23), with "wet snow possible along western foothills" on Thursday (5/20) and Friday night.

May storm bringing snow to Montana

For the western half of Montana, snowfall will be significantly higher, with a Winter Storm Warning in effect until 9am Friday (5/21) for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark County, where some areas could get 10 or more inches of snow accumulation.

The greatest portion of snow accumulation will be across "western portions of north-central and central Montana," according to the National Weather Service.

The N.W.S. is warning motorists who are traveling through the Winter Storm Warning area that they should "plan on slippery road conditions," and to "slow down and use caution while driving."

Where to find current road conditions for Montana and Wyoming?

For live road reports from the Montana Department of Transportation, CLICK HERE.

For live road reports from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, CLICK HERE.

