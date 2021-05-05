Here’s How to Win PBR ‘Unleash The Beast’ Tickets for Billings

The "most exciting sport on four legs" will energize the Magic City beginning Friday (5/14), and Cat Country 102.9 is giving you multiple ways to win tickets to see the world's best rodeo riders at MetraPark.

Credit: Carmen Mandato, Getty Images

It's the PBR Wrangler Invitational at First Interstate Arena, May 14 through 16, and here are the four ways you could win access for Unleash The Beast:

DOWNLOAD the Cat Country 102.9 mobile app so you don't miss out on our secret ticket giveaways. We send out app alerts any time of day, and the only way to win is to download our app onto your smart phone. It's completely free, and available from Google Play or the iPhone App Store.

LISTEN to Cat Country 102.9 at 7am weekdays when The Breakfast Flakes announce the PBR 'Rodeo Song of the Day.' Anytime that song plays later in the day, the correct caller wins (2) tickets for PBR.

PLAY and win with Mark and Paul on Game Day Thursday. Make sure you have your radio tuned in beginning at 5am to find out how to play and win PBR tickets.

ENTER TO WIN (2) tickets for the PBR Wrangler Invitational, May 14, 15 and 16 at First Interstate Arena in MetraPark.

