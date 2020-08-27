3 Easy Ways to Win PBR ‘Unleash The Beast’ Tickets

The "most exciting sport on four legs" is coming to Billings, and Cat Country 102.9 is giving you a chance to win tickets to see the world's best rodeo riders.

It's the PBR Ariat Invitational at First Interstate Arena on September 11, 12, and 13, and here are the three ways you could win access for the event next month:

DOWNLOAD the Cat Country 102.9 mobile app so you don't miss out on our secret ticket giveaways. We send out app alerts any time of day, and the only way to win is to download our app onto your smart phone. It's completely free, and available from Google Play or the iPhone App Store.

LISTEN to Cat Country 102.9 around the clock for your cue to call in. Mark and Paul will have tickets on Game Day Thursday, so make sure to get up early with The Breakfast Flakes for a chance to win.

ENTER TO WIN (2) tickets for the PBR Ariat Invitational, September 11-13 at First Interstate Arena in MetraPark.

Montana's own Jess Lockwood will be back competing when PBR returns to Billings next month. Jess announced on Instagram this week that doctors have cleared him to ride.