Jess Lockwood Tears Hamstring, Out At Least 6 Months

Following a 91.5 point ride during the championship round in Kansas City on Sunday (3/1), Jess Lockwood suffered a freak injury when his spur got caught on the underside of the bull he was trying to dismount.

Lockwood revealed the news on Instagram today, along with a slow motion video of the ride. The graphic video shows Jess being pulled into the splits by the bull "completely tearing all my hamstring muscles away from my hip bone," Lockwood posted.



Before the injury, Jess Lockwood was trying to become the second PBR rider in history to win back-to-back world championships. He is currently ranked #2 in the world standings, 72.50 points behind Jose Victor Leme.

Matt Triplett from Columbia Falls was also absent from Sunday's championship round in K.C. because of a concussion he sustained on Saturday.

The PBR Billings Invitational is coming to MetraPark on April 17-19. For more details, CLICK HERE.