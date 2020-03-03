Jess Lockwood Tears Hamstring, Out At Least 6 Months
Following a 91.5 point ride during the championship round in Kansas City on Sunday (3/1), Jess Lockwood suffered a freak injury when his spur got caught on the underside of the bull he was trying to dismount.
Lockwood revealed the news on Instagram today, along with a slow motion video of the ride. The graphic video shows Jess being pulled into the splits by the bull "completely tearing all my hamstring muscles away from my hip bone," Lockwood posted.
View this post on Instagram
Sunday i rode a great bull for 91.5 points to win the Championship Round and on the get off a freak deal of me catching my spur in the underside of the bulls flank resulted in me completely tearing all my hamstring muscles away from my hip bone, I will fly to NYC next Monday for surgery and from there it will be 6 months until I’m back, i can’t thank my wife enough for babysitting me while i can’t do a damn thing, I’ll be back in to time with great doctors and great Physical Therapists, and for that I’m thankful! @borderpatrol @wrangler @pneudart @pulseequine @yeti @vermeerag @motivewellness @roxoroffroad @monsterenergy @mccormicknorthamerica
Before the injury, Jess Lockwood was trying to become the second PBR rider in history to win back-to-back world championships. He is currently ranked #2 in the world standings, 72.50 points behind Jose Victor Leme.
Matt Triplett from Columbia Falls was also absent from Sunday's championship round in K.C. because of a concussion he sustained on Saturday.
The PBR Billings Invitational is coming to MetraPark on April 17-19. For more details, CLICK HERE.