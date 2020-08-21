PBR ‘Unleash The Beast’ Comes To Billings September 11-13

PBR is back in the Magic City next month for three days of action that will go down inside of First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

It's the "most exciting sport on four legs" with The PBR Ariat Invitational set for September 11, 12, and 13 in Billings, featuring the world's best rodeo riders competing for the championship buckle, and a trip to the National Finals.

The PBR has rapidly transformed one of the fastest-growing sports in America into a worldwide phenomenon. In just two decades, the dream of 20 bull riders has grown into a global sports sensation that has awarded more than $140 million in prize money.

The PBR Ariat Invitational Round One will be Friday, September 11 with competition beginning at 7:30pm. Round Two on Saturday, September 12 will start at 6:45pm, with the Championship Round nationally televised, and will begin at 1:45pm.

Doors will open 90 minutes before each event start, allowing fans enough time to get through security. Metal detectors will be in use.

Tickets start at $19.50, with Elite level tickets available for $304.50.

PBR Unleash The Beast was originally scheduled for this past April in Billings, but was cancelled following the COVID-19 outbreak.