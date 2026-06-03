We're only half-joking here at the radio station when we say that Wednesday is our favorite day of the week... because every week a new adoptable dog from Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter stops by to brighten our day at the office.

This week we're featuring a dreamboat of a dog named Misha. This sweet girl checks all of the boxes. She's a seven-year-old Pointer/Terrier mix who recently arrived at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter as a surrender, due to no fault of her own.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Misha's human is in the military and realized that they didn't have enough time to give her the attention she deserves.

Rollers! Credit Michael Foth, TSM Rollers! Credit Michael Foth, TSM

This dog loves everybody.

Kids, cats, other dogs... she gets along well with whoever is in her vicinity. She's quite well behaved and knows basic commands. Misha is one of the calmer dogs we've featured in a while, and she made herself right at home in our studio.

Misha is a medium-sized dog with a little bit of chunk on her frame. With moderate exercise, healthy food, and fewer treats, she'd probably be a great adventure buddy. However, she's content to chill out. Her former human said, "She's a big couch potato!"

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Tattoos for Tails

This weekend, you can get some fresh ink AND support Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter during Tattoos for Tails. Last year, this event was a huge success, and the line is expected to start filling up early again this year at Forget Me Not Tattoo.

The event is on June 7th from Noon to 5 PM. Participants can choose from a variety of flash art, with prices from $60 to $150. All proceeds benefit YVAS.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Thank you, Advanced Employment, for supporting animal adoption in the Billings area. If you need a job or need workers FAST, reach out to the pros at Advanced Employment to find out how they can help you "Get the Job Done, Right!"

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