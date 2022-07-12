“Hidden War” Author, Retired Game Warden Now in Montana

This is an interview I've been looking forward to doing for quite some time now. When I was doing our statewide radio show from the SHOT show in Las Vegas last January, I also dropped in at the Safari Club International Convention going on across town.

When I dropped onto the trade show floor, I happened to be wearing a Warriors and Quiet Waters polo shirt with the State of Montana represented in the logo. Thankfully John Nores flagged me down.

John Nores is a retired game warden in California who was featured on Joe Rogan's wildly popular 3-hour podcast. He's the author of a book called "Hidden War: How Special Operations Game Wardens Are Reclaiming America's Wildlands From The Drug Cartels." As it turns out, he now lives in Libby, Montana.

I didn't want to just interview him over the phone, though. So I've been saving this show for an in-person conversation. Luckily this week, I am on my way to Eureka, Montana for the Montana Electric Cooperatives Association mid-year meeting and was able to catch up with Retired Lt. John Nores in person. He joined me at Bretz RV & Marine in Missoula.

In the audio below, you can hear how they took the fight to the drug cartels destroying our public lands, and how the Asian cartels are now getting in the game as well. Plus, later this week he delivers a keynote address at a convention in Nashville featuring game wardens from across the United States and Canada. He talks about some of the latest information since his book "Hidden War" came out.

Full audio from our "Montana Talks with Aaron Flint" podcast: