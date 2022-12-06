Montana, Will You Be Watching These Biden Revelations Unfold?

Talk about rigging an election.

These new revelations coming out of Twitter should have all of America furious and demanding action. The fact that social media, the White House, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Justice, and the Democratic National Committee were all on board trying to prevent the real credible information on the Biden crime family from going public is the biggest scandal of our time. All done to rig the results of an election and prevent America from knowing the truth.

Even CNN is covering this.

Over the next few weeks, this could be the most damning information to date in my opinion, validating what so many already knew or at least considered feasible.

Back in March, Rassmussen Reports pulled data showing how important voters think this :

"The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 66% of Likely U.S. Voters believe the story about Hunter Biden’s laptop containing emails about his business dealings is important, including 48% who think the story is Very Important."

Imagine using our own government to stamp out political foes.

Elon Musk is doing more to open the eyes of Americans than anyone before him. The mainstream media was no better. The Billings Gazette, KTVQ, and KULR 8 all didn't carry the story prior to the election when we had all of the info for the story.

Those brave soldiers who were killed in Afghanistan. All the people that were killed in the Ukrainian war with Russia.

The highest gas prices in our history and destruction of our energy capabilities, and on and on. None of which I believe would have happened if we had elected a different president.

The huge influx of illegal immigrants across the border with a record amount of fentanyl coming in and fentanyl deaths as a result. All would have been different except for the fact these people covered everything up.

Shame on all of you. This damage has caused irreparable harm to our once-great nation and we might not ever recover.

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.