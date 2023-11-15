Mark And Facebook

I can only wish.

Those of you who aren't on social media, you make me jealous. I hate how much time I spend on Facebook each day scanning for interesting items to talk about. It's what our company wants, so that's what I do.

Social media observations.

So, this morning I was curious about a couple of things on my page. I never could find the page that told me when I signed on to Facebook. I do see where I have 3,251 friends. Of which I could probably tell you the names of maybe 10 percent. I also ran across 635 additional friend requests. Obviously, I need to go through those and sort out the people who actually listen to our show and the assorted scammers. I am always wary of any hot, single gal who sends me a friend request. Once you accept, you start to get messages that say things like "Hey, how's it going" or "I've got an amazing business opportunity."

On the plus side.

One of the things that I do like about it is people can participate in our games without trying to get through on the phone. I get messages on wrecks and road conditions. Facebook is also where I get all of my birthdays. And it's a great place to get the word out for school kids doing fundraisers.

But, coming up in December, if you need to get ahold of me while I'm on vacation, you better try my cell phone. Because vacation from work for me is also vacation from Facebook. I gotta give that scrolling finger a break.