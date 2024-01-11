New Regulations On Social Media & Societal Impact Concerns

Big news in the social media world.

There was a big announcement this morning from Meta, that they are going to start limiting content to underaged minors when it comes to things like suicide, drugs, etc. They admit that some of this material is not suitable for minors.

Get our free mobile app

Woah, Woah, Woah, when are different ways to commit suicide suitable? So, once you turn 18, is it ok to give you the info you need? That's the dumbest thing I've heard.

Credit: Austin Distel on Unsplash Credit: Austin Distel on Unsplash loading...

Not like it will help, anyway.

Plus, they are putting safeguards in place for age. Every single kid out there will lie about their age on their phone to see what they want to see.

You know the FCC has all kinds of regulations on what you can air and see and what you can't. Why do the social media companies get a pass? There's no regulation on them whatsoever.

Credit: dole777 on Unsplash Credit: dole777 on Unsplash loading...

Make standards the same.

The damaging effects of social media can be felt throughout society and there are no repercussions. If there is a contaminated piece of chicken or soap that irritates your eyes, the companies that produce them are held accountable. They even have to pay restitution. Not big social media companies.

Limiting content is not a violation of free speech either. The courts have already dealt with that issue. Things that cause irreparable harm to people are not viewed as free speech.

I'm not holding my breath and putting my trust in them...

Parents take charge...you have to.

See ya tomorrow at 5.