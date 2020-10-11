Is Halloween Cancelled in Yellowstone County?

According to an October 8 press release from Riverstone Health, Halloween is not canceled, per se. You can't really cancel a holiday. However, with cases of COVID-19 reaching new daily records in Yellowstone County, it appears a return to "shutdowns" and other exposure-limiting restrictions is imminent. Health officials are recommending everyone take precautions this year when participating in Halloween traditions, like trick-or-treating and parties.

The CDC recommends the best way to limit exposure to coronavirus is to stay home on Halloween. You can make that as fun or as boring as you'd like. For kids, some of their ideas include:

Have a party with your immediate family (no guests)

Painting or carving pumpkins

Decorating your yard.

Make a spooky-themed meal or bake Halloween treats.

They say trick-or-treating is not recommended, but if you do, you should wash your hands when you get home and before eating candy. If you plan on giving out candy, you should set it outside on a lighted porch or table (not in a bowl). Masks are recommended.

Unsafe activities include:

Handing out treats or going out while you are sick.

Attending large gatherings during the pandemic, and Halloween is no exception.

Attending indoor events with people who don’t live in your house.

Other ways you can make Halloween fun this year might include: driving around town checking out neighborhood displays, a socially-distanced visit to the pumpkin patch, or setting up a backyard scavenger hunt for your kids. Be safe and have fun, but please do your part to help slow the spread of COVID-19. I know we're all tired of it, but now isn't the time to be lax.