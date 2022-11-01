It’s Easy to Get Caught Red-Handed Speeding in Billings Here

It's an easy road to speed on but that doesn't make it ok.

Last week when I was on my way to our remote event I was clocked doing 44 mph on 6th Avenue in Billings going around the Indy curve towards Schnitzer Steel.

6th ave n curve Billings MT Credit: Google Maps loading...

It's 35 mph there but it's so easy to speed when the road opens up to five lanes wide and everyone is trying for the poll position.

I will always be in the low 40s on that stretch of road it's just too easy.

Another road in Billings that it's hard not to speed on is Airport Road. That big wide beautiful road with hardly any accesses is only 50 mph. I can never do 50 on that road especially going down.

In fact, if former senator Conrad Burns, who has that road named after him, knew it was 50 he would have a cow. I know he would do 65 while chewing and telling a knock-knock joke.

The frontage road is another. When you come off of the overpass going either direction, if you do 35 you'll get run over. I never do the speed limit there either.

I guess what I'm saying is there are just certain areas in Billings where I will always be speeding and if the police decide to set up there to watch traffic, I will be guilty and I will not argue my ticket. In fact, I never have. I've always been guilty when caught.

Yup, I'm that guy that always is 5-9 miles over the speed limit. Can't help it, I spend a lot of time on the road with lots to do. Please forgive my wicked ways.

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.