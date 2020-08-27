It’s the One Year Anniversary of the Barn Raising

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

It's been about a year since we had the barn raising out at the ranch. Yesterday I had a little extra time while checking waters and I decided to put some more screws in. Not that the building needed them, but I just wanted to finish the seams up. While I was putting the ladder back, I saw one of the many messages that will live in infamy. So many people left their mark, however, the bad news is some of you didn't put them high enough. Nothing that a cow likes better than to rub on something solid. Some are gone but most are not. Still, a great reminder of that day. Here's to another 30 years of warm cows, cheers. See ya tomorrow at 5.