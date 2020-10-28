Kane Brown has big Thanksgiving plans this year: The country star will be the halftime performer at the Dallas Cowboys' NFL game on Thanksgiving Day 2020 (Nov. 26).

It's a tradition that the Dallas Cowboys play a late-afternoon home game on Thanksgiving each year. It's also a tradition that the halftime show kicks off the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign for holiday-time donations that help provide shelter, food, Christmas gifts and social services for those in need.

"There were times growing up when my family did not have enough to eat, or a roof over our head, and today, there are so many people in need. 2020 has been a hard year, but every small act of generosity helps," Brown shares in a press release. "I am honored to have the opportunity to bring awareness to the ways people can help during this holiday season and beyond.”

Brown -- who recently released a new single, "Worship You" -- will join a long list of country stars who have filled this role throughout the 23 years the event has been televised. Past Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game halftime performers include Thomas Rhett, Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Toby Keith, LeAnn Rimes, Billy Gilman, Clint Black, Randy Travis, Reba McEntire and more.

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign raised $126 million in 2019, with the proceeds helping to support more than 23 million Americans. This year's campaign began early, in September, due to increased need and a predicted decrease in in-person donations due to COVID-19.

The Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day game, against the Washington Football Team, will air on Fox. It's set to begin at 3:30PM CT.