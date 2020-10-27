Iconic Downtown Bozeman Bar Listed For Sale

A local icon, The Molly Brown, has been a popular destination bar in Bozeman for decades. The bar has was listed for sale on Monday and can be yours for $10 million.

Though being listed for sale doesn't necessarily mean the end of the Molly Brown. The listing includes the half-acre lot in the Midtown district along with the full liquor, gaming, and catering license to continue to operate the bar. The zoning of the property also allows for potential development.

The building was built in 1950, features 7,630 square feet, and is located at 703 W. Babcock in Bozeman. The bar is such an icon it even makes a list of "Five Unique and Interesting Watering Holes in Montana."

The Molly Brown features a large area with several pool tables and TV's to watch games. It's a popular hangout for MSU students and is one of three bars that are part of what is locally known as the "Barmuda Triangle." These three popular bars are arranged tightly together and each bar offers something different. The Haufbrau, The Scoop Bar, and the Molly Brown all make up this bar-muda "triangle."

When it was announced the property was being sold many locals chimed in on Facebook stating:

"Did not see this one coming! I hope the new owners decide to keep it the way it is." - Kate from Bozeman

"Dang, first the Scoop now this." - Avery

If you are interested in purchasing the Molly Brown, please contact Jennifer Monroe with Absaroka Realty or see the full listing here.

h/t: Bozeman Real Estate Group