Weather will be ideal this week for road crews to begin the resurfacing of 27th street, so motorists should expect delays getting through the heart of downtown for at least the next two weeks.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation's website, the "milling and paving" began today (Monday 11/2), and will continue for up to 4 weeks. MDOT says initial paving on 27th Street will take place between Poly Drive, and the railroad tracks near 1st Avenue South. Weather will have a big impact on how quickly the resurfacing will take to complete.

With 27th street down to one-lane, in both directions, from Poly to Montana Avenue for at least the next couple of weeks, MDOT suggests motorists find alternate routes, with some "temporary and short" intersection closures planned during the project.

The 27th Street Improvements project began construction in September 2019. The project includes new asphalt for approximately 3 miles of 27th Street through the heart of downtown Billings, from the 27th Street Bridge over I-90 to just south of the Airport Road roundabout. This road provides primary access not only to the downtown Billings businesses, but also the medical corridor (Riverstone Health, Billings Clinic, and SCL Health), MSU-B, and the airport. -Montana Department of Transportation

Motorists who use Rimrock Road, to get in and out of downtown Billings, can get back to their regular route this week. Crews that are working on a "waterline project" had closed Rimrock Road at Normal Avenue last Monday (10/26) but now have opened one lane in each direction near the entrance to the campus of MSU-Billings.

Travelers should continue to drive slow through the construction area, with crews nearby, and an uneven roadway surface.

You can sign up for text alerts from the Montana Department of Transportation, that provide updates on the 27th Street Improvement Project. To find out more, CLICK HERE.